New Iowa Specialty Hospitals Clinic Opens in Mason City to Serve Growing Patient Demand

A new chapter in local healthcare began Thursday in Mason City as Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics officially opened its newest location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house.

The event took place April 23 at 520 S. Pierce Ave., with the ribbon cutting held at 3:00 p.m. Community members, local leaders, and healthcare professionals gathered to tour the facility, meet providers, and learn more about the services now available in Mason City.

The expansion comes in response to growing demand from North Iowa patients, according to Iowa Specialty Hospitals CEO Steve Simonin.

“We have a lot of patients that come from this market that go to Clarion, Belmond, Garner and even Clear Lake every day,” Simonin said. “So this was a natural fit for us to expand into Mason City and better serve those patients closer to home.”

The new clinic offers a range of services including family practice, orthopedics, gastroenterology, podiatry, general surgery and occupational medicine, along with on-site X-ray capabilities. While the location is not a full-service hospital, patients who require more advanced care will be referred to Iowa Specialty Hospitals’ other facilities or providers of their choice.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive clinic care here,” Simonin said. “And if patients need a higher level of care, our providers will work with them to determine the best next step and where that care should happen.”

Simonin emphasized that the decision to expand into Mason City was driven by community needs rather than a predetermined growth plan.

“This really comes down to what communities are asking for,” he said. “We’ve always believed in growing based on patient needs and where people are already traveling from. That’s what led us here.”

He added that Iowa Specialty Hospitals remains focused on delivering high-quality care across all its services.

“We’ve been around for a long time, and we take pride in striving to be the best in the world at what we do,” Simonin said. “It’s about quality, depth of service, and making sure patients have access to excellent care close to home.”

During the open house, attendees had the opportunity to explore the facility and learn how to become patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 844-474-4321 or by visiting the Iowa Specialty Hospitals website, where staff are also available to assist new patients with transferring medical records.

The Mason City clinic is now open and serving patients from across the region.