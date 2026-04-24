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Lake Mills Addresses Water and Sewer Rates

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 23, 2026

The Lake Mills City Council met with Susan Gerlach with Public Financial Management regarding water and sewer rates. According to Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price, there will be some changes to the rates.

The rate changes will go into effect for the next fiscal year beginning July 1st.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 23, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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