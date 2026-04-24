Forest City Addresses Alternative Street Vehicles

The Forest City Council reviewed Ordinance 862 which addresses the operation of an Alternative Street Vehicle or ASV. An ASV is defined as a Golf Cart, Golf Car, or similar four-wheel utility vehicle with bench seats or bucket seats accommodating up to six occupants. The ordinance does not include all-terrain vehicles (ATV), UTV, off road motorcycle, off road utility vehicle, or similar vehicle according to City Administrator Tony Mikes.

The ordinance reads that no ASV shall be operated in the City unless a permit from the Forest City Police Department has been issued to the owner. The permit received from the City must be with the ASV whenever it is operated within the City. The permit is good for the calendar year within which it is issued and shall be renewed annually. The fee for said permit is $5.00 per year.

The council felt that alternative service vehicles should be treated like any other vehicle on Forest City roadways and that the city should define what they were according to Mikes.

As part of the permit process, the owner of the ASV must provide proof of liability insurance with minimum limits of $100,000 each person, $300,000 each accident before a permit will be issued. The proof of insurance must be with the ASV whenever said ASV is in operation.

ASVs may only be operated on streets within city limits but are prohibited from being operated on the following streets, other than to cross said streets:

1. U.S. Highway 69.

2. Iowa Highway 9.

3. Spring Valley Road.

4. Hancock County Road B-14.