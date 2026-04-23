Local News
Winnebago County to Test Vote Tabulating Equipment
Pursuant to Section 52.35 of the Iowa Code, a public test of the vote tabulating equipment to be used at the June 2, 2026 Primary Election will be held at the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office at the Courthouse in Forest City, Iowa. The test will be held at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on May 6, 2026. Any interested person is invited to attend.
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