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Local News

Winnebago County to Test Vote Tabulating Equipment

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 23, 2026

Pursuant to Section 52.35 of the Iowa Code, a public test of the vote tabulating equipment to be used at the June 2, 2026 Primary Election will be held at the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office at the Courthouse in Forest City, Iowa. The test will be held at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on May 6, 2026. Any interested person is invited to attend.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 23, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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