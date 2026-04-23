Severe Storms Expected Across Iowa This Afternoon and Evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Severe weather is expected to impact much of Iowa on Thursday, with the greatest threat developing later this afternoon and continuing into the evening hours.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin as early as Thursday morning, producing lightning and small hail. However, the primary severe weather window is expected to begin after 3 p.m. in western Iowa and move east across the state through the evening.

Forecasters say the strongest storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The tornado threat is expected to be highest early in the event, particularly across western and southwestern Iowa, while the risk for damaging winds will increase as storms push east later in the day.

Large hail is also possible, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours, before diminishing as storms track farther east. In addition, locally heavy rainfall may lead to minor flooding or ponding in some areas.

The most likely arrival time for severe storms varies across the state. Western Iowa could see storms develop between noon and 3 p.m., with central Iowa, including the Des Moines area, facing the greatest risk from roughly 3 to 7 p.m. Storms are expected to reach eastern Iowa between 7 and 11 p.m.

Even outside of the severe weather window, officials warn that any thunderstorm could produce lightning.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather aware throughout the day, especially those with outdoor plans. The National Weather Service advises having multiple ways to receive warnings and identifying a safe shelter location in advance.

This system is expected to bring a line of strong to severe storms moving from west to east across Iowa before exiting the state late Thursday night.