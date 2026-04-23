Sandy Eisenman
Britt
Sandra “Sandy” K. Eisenman, 83, of Britt passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at Westview Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 27th at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.
A complete obituary is pending.
Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner is in charge of arrangements.
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