Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Vehicle, Person of Interest

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle connected to an ongoing matter.

Authorities released a request seeking information about the vehicle, along with an image of a man believed to be associated with it. Officials say they are hoping someone in the community will recognize either the vehicle or the individual and come forward with information.

Anyone who can help identify the vehicle or the gentleman in the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office at 515-295-3514.

Law enforcement officials expressed appreciation for the public’s cooperation and assistance in helping move the investigation forward.