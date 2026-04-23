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Forest City Suspends The Spot Licenses

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 23, 2026

The Forest City Council in special session, suspended the liquor and cigarette licenses from The Spot on U. S. Highway 69 in Forest City. City Administrator Tony Mikes outlined the reasons behind the council action.

Mikes explained that the city council took action based on a risk to public health. Currently there are charges that are pending against the owner of the business but Mikes stated that the city is more concerned about the public health aspect.

The council softened the action due to a number of reasons according to Mikes.

The Spot is actually owned by Abdul Awan and has had license issues in Mason City when Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said in a memo to the council that the renewals should be denied for the three Malik’s stores at 1465 4th Southeast, 418 South Federal, and 1303 4th Southwest. Brinkley cited repeated issues with not filing for building permits, inspection issues, as well as the selling of numerous illegal CBD and THC products at The Spot that were seized by police.

The Forest City Council will revisit the licensing of The Spot in six months.

 

 

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 23, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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