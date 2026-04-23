Elaine Weiland, 84, of Britt passed away April 21, 2026, at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street in Britt. Rosary and Scriptural Wake service will begin at 4:00 PM prior to visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

Elaine Marie (Nedved) Weiland, daughter of Vincent and Agnes (Hrubes) Nedved, was born on January 1, 1942 on a farm near Hayfield, Iowa. Growing up, Elaine attended country school east of her home through 8th grade, then went on to high school in Garner, graduating in 1959. During these years she helped out on the farm and enjoyed baking alongside her mother.

Elaine met her husband Dean at a dance in Duncan, Iowa, where they discovered a shared love of listening and dancing to polka music. They attended dances there nearly every weekend. Dean and Elaine were married on July 16, 1962. The couple eventually bought a home in Britt where they raised their four children.

Elaine worked at Hancock County National Bank from her senior year of high school until shortly after their firstborn son, Randy, arrived. She devoted herself to raising Randy, John, and Carleen at home, and after her youngest son Doug was born, she joined Hancock County Memorial Hospital. Over nearly 30 years she rose to become the Business Office Manager. At the age of 70 she retired, though she continued to volunteer her time there. She also sold Avon products for many years.

Elaine had a true passion for baking, and she spoiled her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and neighbor children alike — no one ever left her home hungry. She loved gardening, tending to flowers, and playing cards with family and friends. She made a point of attending every event her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were involved in, no matter the occasion.

Elaine had a real passion for the Iowa Hawkeyes — she always knew when they were playing football or basketball. She also had a soft spot for the Iowa State Cyclones; she loved them all.

Survivors

Elaine is survived by her children and their spouses: Randy (Julene) Weiland, John (Catherine) Weiland, Carleen (Stephen) Fettkether, and Doug (Jennifer) Weiland.

Ten grandchildren: Kaylee (Cory) Squier, Cole (Taylor) Weiland, Logan (Stephanie) Weiland, Hunter Fettkether, Seth Weiland and fiancée Adamari Barranca, Lucas (Abby) Weiland, Isaac Fettkether, Sienna, Iselle, and Anikka Weiland.

Five great-grandchildren: Addison and Kinley Squier, Camden and Paisley Weiland, and Hendrick Weiland.

Sisters Marlene (Larry) Christianson and Kathy (Tim) Westermeyer; brother Gerald (Pat) Nedved; and sister-in-law Sue Nedved.

Preceded in Death By

Her husband Dean; her parents Vincent and Agnes; her brother Bernard; and her sister and brother-in-law Marian and Richard Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

HCHS Foundation

West Hancock Scholarship Fund

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church