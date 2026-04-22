Winnebago County Announces Road and Drainage Projects

Winnebago County is preparing for a full season of road improvements in 2026, with projects focused on strengthening pavement, improving safety, and extending the lifespan of our roadway network. This year’s program includes surfacing work, asphalt preservation treatments, microsurfacing, fog sealing, and several culvert and small bridge replacements across the county.

The County continues to make pavement preservation a priority. By applying timely, lower-cost treatments such as fog seals, microsurfacing, and rejuvenators, we can protect past investments, slow deterioration, and reduce long-term maintenance costs for taxpayers. These treatments help keep good roads in good condition—one of the most cost-effective strategies in roadway management.

Road construction often requires balancing cost, safety, and public convenience. In many cases, the County can save substantial taxpayer dollars by giving contractors broader scheduling windows, even when that means some work may overlap with harvest or other high-traffic periods.

A clear example is the R16 fog seal project, planned for early to mid-summer. During this work, the road will need to be fully closed for several hours. Allowing this temporary full closure—rather than requiring one-lane traffic with a pilot car—will save approximately $13,200 while still delivering high-quality results.

Construction schedules will vary depending on contractor timelines and weather. Most work will be completed under traffic using pilot cars and temporary lane closures, though occasional full closures—such as on R16—will be needed to keep costs down.

Residents and visitors should expect some delays and consider extra travel time during construction. The County appreciates the public’s patience, especially during busy farming periods, as we continue investing in safer, smoother, and longer-lasting roads.

Some of the road surfacing projects include:

R20, 30th Ave., 40th Ave., 500th St., and Grace St. – Reclamite rejuvenating fog seal – $171,000

A38 – Microsurfacing – $165,000

Eagle Lane – CRS-2P fog seal – $8,000

R50 and A30 – RPE fog seal – $90,000

R16 – Fog seal (early–mid summer) – $68,000

235th Ave. – FDR & 3” HMA overlay – $275,000

There will be culvert and small structure replacements like:

400th St. – 8’x8’x120′ concrete box culvert – $150,000

30th Ave. – 8’x8’x120′ concrete box culvert – $150,000

400th St. – 24’x35′ quad-tee bridge – $150,000

140th Ave. – Replace wood box with aluminum arch pipe – $90,000

450th St. – Install 66″x72′ reinforced concrete pipe – $30,000

The county has planned an additional drainage project on 100th Avenue which is a twin 5 foot by 5 foot by 45 foot water control structure.