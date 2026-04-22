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Water Main Break to Impact Service in Buffalo Center

Jared Allen Jared Allen3 hours agoLast Updated: April 22, 2026

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa — City officials in Buffalo Center have announced a water main break on 1st Street NE that may temporarily disrupt water service for some residents.

According to a notice shared by the City of Buffalo Center, areas highlighted by the city could experience either a full water shutoff or reduced water pressure sometime Thursday or Friday. Officials said the interruption is expected to last for a few hours while crews work to repair the break.

The city plans to notify residents once water service has been fully restored.

Officials apologized for the inconvenience and encouraged residents in affected areas to plan accordingly during the temporary outage.

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Jared Allen Jared Allen3 hours agoLast Updated: April 22, 2026
Jared Allen

Jared Allen

Weather enthusiast, father, husband and radio guy for KIOW and KHAM! Northiowanow.com website editor.
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