Steam Engineering School Returns to Heritage Park in May

FOREST CITY, Iowa — A hands-on educational opportunity focused on steam engineering is coming back to north Iowa this spring, as Heritage Park prepares to host the Jerred D. Ruble Steam Engineering School.

The two-day event is scheduled for May 16–17 at the Heritage Park showgrounds on the south edge of Forest City. The annual program is designed to promote interest in steam engineering while providing both introductory and advanced instruction for participants.

Organizers say the school offers two levels of classes. A beginner course is open to those with no prior experience and covers the fundamentals of steam boilers and engines, including safe operation, maintenance, and emergency procedures. Demonstrations for beginners will include activities such as hydro-testing and sight glass break exercises.

An advanced course is also available for those with previous experience. That class will explore more technical topics such as boiler testing calculations, engine timing, and maintenance techniques. Planned demonstrations for 2026 include tube installation, riveting, and engine timing.

Participants in both tracks will gain hands-on experience by helping prepare steam traction engines for operation and then running the equipment under the supervision of experienced engineers. The training includes tasks such as inspecting boilers, checking for leaks, and learning proper firing and operation techniques.

The program also offers an opportunity for attendees to pursue certification through the Ruble Foundation, which requires completion of the course, a written test, and additional hands-on experience.

The school is accredited by the states of Minnesota and Ohio, allowing participants to earn credit toward hobby steam engineering licensing requirements in those states.

Tuition for the course is $100 and includes meals and course materials. Organizers note that space is limited to 50 beginner students and 25 advanced students, and advance registration with payment is required.

More information, including registration details and a full list of topics, is available through Heritage Park of North Iowa.