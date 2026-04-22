Severe Storms Possible Across Iowa Thursday, Damaging Winds and Isolated Tornadoes Main Threats

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe weather is expected to move across Iowa on Thursday, bringing the potential for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters have placed much of the state under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. The greatest concern will be for damaging winds, which are expected to be the primary hazard, though isolated tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

Storms are expected to develop after 3 p.m. Thursday and track northeast at around 35 mph. The threat is expected to continue into the evening and overnight hours, particularly across eastern portions of the state.

Large hail is most likely during the early stages of the storms, with that threat decreasing as the system moves east. Meanwhile, the risk for damaging winds and tornadoes may persist into the nighttime hours.

Scattered severe storms are possible, and residents are urged to remain weather aware throughout the day and night.

Officials recommend having multiple ways to receive weather warnings and identifying a sturdy shelter in case severe weather develops.