KIOW Prep of the Week April 22
Forest City Junior Holden Reynolds
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior from Forest City High School. Holden Reynolds had a historic week on the track for the Indians. At the Lake Mills Boys Relays, Reynolds set a new school record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 54.04 seconds. That time broke the previous record from 1998 of 54.45 seconds. Reynolds’ mark also met the Blue Oval Standard, automatically qualifying him for the Drake Relays in Des Moines this week. Congratulations to Holden Reynolds of Forest City, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.