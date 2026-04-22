Kanawha is Flushing Hydrants

The Kanawha Water Department is flushing city fire department hydrants. According to officials, residents may see water running down the street. Although it may appear to be a waste of water, officials say this is an important preventative maintenance activity that helps maintain the integrity of the water system and allows them to continue delivering water to their customers.

Hydrant flushing is performed to remove minerals and sediment that naturally accumulate in water mains over time. This process also allows the Borough to check and record water pressure to ensure proper operation of the system. If residents experience discolored water, they should run their cold water tap for several minutes until it clears. They also recommend avoiding laundry during flushing periods, as discolored water may stain clothing.

The flushing of the systems should be completed by Thursday evening.