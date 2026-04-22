Kanawha is Flushing Hydrants
The Kanawha Water Department is flushing city fire department hydrants. According to officials, residents may see water running down the street. Although it may appear to be a waste of water, officials say this is an important preventative maintenance activity that helps maintain the integrity of the water system and allows them to continue delivering water to their customers.
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