Weather Alert
Faribault County, MN: Red Flag Warning from WED 2:40PM CDT to WED 8:00PM CDT
Freeborn County, MN: Red Flag Warning from WED 2:40PM CDT to WED 8:00PM CDT
Local NewsMedia

Kanawha is Flushing Hydrants

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: April 22, 2026

The Kanawha Water Department is flushing city fire department hydrants. According to officials, residents may see water running down the street. Although it may appear to be a waste of water, officials say this is an important preventative maintenance activity that helps maintain the integrity of the water system and allows them to continue delivering water to their customers.

Hydrant flushing is performed to remove minerals and sediment that naturally accumulate in water mains over time. This process also allows the Borough to check and record water pressure to ensure proper operation of the system. If residents experience discolored water, they should run their cold water tap for several minutes until it clears. They also recommend avoiding laundry during flushing periods, as discolored water may stain clothing.
The flushing of the systems should be completed by Thursday evening.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: April 22, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button