Iowa Department of Health and Human Services releases causes of death for three found in Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has released the causes of death for three individuals who were found deceased inside a Mason City home in February.

According to state officials, 73-year-old Larry Gene Walker, who owned the residence, died from acute mixed drug intoxication involving fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Authorities said 39-year-old Shey William Pals died from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and ethanol. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Morgan Lee Tarr died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

All three deaths have been ruled accidental.

The three individuals were discovered in the home earlier this year, prompting an investigation by local authorities.