Guth Wants to See the Hydrogen Market Grow

State Senator Dennis Guth is moving a plan forward that would capitalize on a resource in Iowa that would benefit more than just farmers. He believes that the state should focus more on hydrogen drilling and less on carbon. He explained why this focus is important.

Carbon pipelines have been cited as a danger to the public considering it is heavier than air and leaks in the line can form a deadly cloud that if left unrepaired, can become lethal to all life around it. Hydrogen is lighter than air and will not form a surface cloud of noxious gas because it dissipates very quickly.

Guth cites that hydrogen is not only in demand by farmers, but also has a general public use. He also stated that pipelines are not required like they are for carbon.

Drilling for hydrogen under present law does not favor all landowners. A pool of hydrogen gas can be very large and encompass a number of properties. Currently someone can drill on one plot and recover the gas from under a number of other properties without compensating the other landowners.

According to Guth, area farmers will benefit from the drilling even if they don’t agree to the extraction of the hydrogen.

The Iowa Legislature continues to work on the measure during the remaining days of the session.