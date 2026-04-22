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Forest City Fire Responds to Multiple Car Blaze

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 22, 2026

The Forest City Fire Department responded to a call on Tuesday around 3:30pm involving a car on fire, The fire was located on 2340 340th Street and when firefighters arrived, they found two cars fully engulfed in flames and others were at risk of catching on fire.

A Hancock County Sheriffs Department Deputy was flagged down and told that the fires were in the back of the property. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: April 22, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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