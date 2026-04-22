Forest City Man Honored by NIACC

A long-time Forest City business owner was among 3 successful businessmen from North Iowa who were recognized by NIACC yesterday (Wednesday) as outstanding alumni of the college.

Tony Coloff of Forest City was named a 2026 Distinguished Alumnus. He was recognized for his 22 years of service to the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board and successful career as a local business owner and community supporter. Organizers referred to Coloff as “Mr. NIACC”, saying it is a testament to the passion and pride he brings to sharing the College’s story with everyone he meets. He graduated from NIACC in 1962. Tony and Sue Coloff brought KIOW Radio to Forest City in 1978, and has been named to the Iowa Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2024.

Phil Johnson of Mason City was also named a Distinguished Alumnus. He graduated from Northwood Kensett High School in 1962 and NIACC in 1964. He went on to attend UNI where he played basketball and baseball, and professional baseball for a brief period of time. Johnson built a long and successful career as a financial advisor in Mason City, serving clients through Ameriprise Financial.

Gil Anderson, a Mason City native who graduated from NIACC in 1978, was named the 2026 Outstanding Alumnus. After advanced degrees from UNI and Pepperdine University, Anderson went on to have a successful Senior Executive career in computer technologies and manufacturing. He worked for Hughes Aircraft, Northrop Gruman and Accenture, among others. Anderson now lives in New York City.

The school also recognized 56 current students during the 36th Pathways to Success celebration, dedicated to the recognition of excellence and leaderhsip.