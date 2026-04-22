Forest City Approves Parks Commission Formation
The Forest City Council addressed a pressing need to create a Parks Board Commission which will fall under the direction of the council according to Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes.
The previous parks board consisted of elected members but the new commission has a different structure and more oversight by the council.
The council heard from a member of the community who wanted to see improvements to Sunshine Park on 350th and W. O Street.
The council took the request into consideration.
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