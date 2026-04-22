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Clear Lake Moves to Finalize the 2027 Budget

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: April 22, 2026
Closeup of gavel in court room

A special meeting of the Clear Lake City Council took place to hold a public hearing on the proposed property tax for the new fiscal year budget. The tax rate is projected to be $9.85 per $1,000 of valuation. With the increases in property values, there may be a slight increase in the tax paid to the city.

The budget calls for $22.5 million in budget expenditures which is lower than the current budget. The majority, or $14 million is going toward operations which is the biggest portion of the budget.

The Clear Lake City Council is expected to hold a special session next week to approve the proposed 2026-27 Fiscal Year budget. This will be after a public hearing is held to allow the public to voice their opinion of the proposed budget.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: April 22, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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