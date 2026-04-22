Lake Mills Council Approves Urban Renewal Amendment
The Lake Mills City Council approved an amendment to the Lake Mills Urban Renewal Area plan. The resolution approved the urban renewal plan amendment for use according to Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price.
The city has a number of ideas and projects they want to see done to improve the quality of life in Lake Mills.
The council and the city will be utilizing different forms of funding for the projects they have in mind.
The city will address each project they plan to do in future council meetings.
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