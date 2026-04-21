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Waldorf Music Department Performs This Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: April 20, 2026

Waldorf University is preparing a full week of concerts for the public to enjoy according to Mary O’Connell Director of Instrumental Studies at the university.

The event begins on Wednesday in the Salveson Ballroom according to O’Connell.

On Thursday, students will perform a series of concerts for the public.

The weekend becomes very busy with a number of groups performing in the Boman Fine Arts Center on campus according to O’Connell.

The public is highly encouraged to attend.

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: April 20, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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