Local NewsLocal NewsMediaMeetings & AgendasVideoWinnebago

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/21/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 20, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
3. Discussion with possible action adding Mike Petersburg as a drainage contractor.
4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
5. Open Forum.
6. Consider for approval County claims.
7. Consider for approval Payroll claims.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 20, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button