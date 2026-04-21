The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/21/26
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting by clicking the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
3. Discussion with possible action adding Mike Petersburg as a drainage contractor.
4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
5. Open Forum.
6. Consider for approval County claims.
7. Consider for approval Payroll claims.
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