The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/21/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Discussion with possible action adding Mike Petersburg as a drainage contractor.

4. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

5. Open Forum.

6. Consider for approval County claims.

7. Consider for approval Payroll claims.