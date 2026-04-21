Local Athletes Qualify for 2026 Drake Relays

The qualifiers for the high school portion of the 2026 Drake Relays in Des Moines have been announced. Several North Iowa area athletes received bids to participate at this years event. Athletes that met the preset Blue Oval Standards times and marks were automatically qualified. Other athletes were entered by their coaches and selected as an at large bid into the field in their events.

The Drake Relays is a multi day track and field event that brings together athletes from all levels of the sport, ranging from elementary and middle school students, to world class Olympians. Drake University in Des Moines has been the host of the event since its inception in 1910. This year marks the 116th Drake Relays.

The festivities for high school events begin on Thursday April 23 and go though Saturday April 25.

Local Qualifiers: Athletes grade in parenthesis

Forest City

Girls 4x100m Relay – Tess Klaassen (10), Cadence Sletten (12), Lexi Isebrand (12), Chloe Hennigar (12) – Saturday at 9:40 AM, finals at 2:35 PM

Boys 400m Hurdles – Holden Reynolds (11) – Saturday at 3:09 PM

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Girls 4x100m Relay – Bella Schisel (12), Hayden Bredlow (10), Alayna Englin (9), Malia Hinz (10) – Saturday at 9:40 AM, finals at 2:35 PM

Boys 4x100m Relay – Chance Derr (9), Ryan Englin (11), Preston Davison (10), Demascus Ealey Jr (10) – Saturday at 10:12 AM, finals at 2:44 PM

West Hancock

Girls 4x100m Relay – Aubrey Madson (12), Iselle Weiland (10), Ava Keiper (11), Vanessa Mendez (12) – Saturday at 9:40 AM, finals at 2:35 PM

Clear Lake

Boys High Jump – Kysen Lamb (11) – Thursday at 4:30 PM

Girls Shot Put – Taylor Schwenn (11) – Thursday at 5 PM

Girls Long Jump – Ella Landau (11) – Thursday at 5 PM

Boys 4x200m Relay- Isaac Smith (12), Sam Dodge (12), Maddon McIntire (9), Kolby Hodnefield (12) – Friday at 1 PM

Boys 400m – Kolby Hodnefield (12) – Friday 5:46 PM

Boys 4x400m Relay- Isaac Brownlee (11), Jaxson McIntire (11), Maddon McIntire (9), Kolby Hodnefield (12) – Friday at 9:06 PM, Finals Saturday 5:05 PM

Girls 4x100m Relay – Lillian Moran (10), Ella Landau (11), Taylor Schwenn (11), Lauren Englin (12) – Saturday at 9:40 AM, finals at 2:35 PM

Boys 4x100m Relay – Isaac Smith (12), Kolby Hodnefield (12), Sam Dodge (12), Maddon McIntire (9) – Saturday at 10:12 AM, finals at 2:44 PM

Mason City

Boys Long Jump – Drew Hobart (12) – Friday at 8:30 AM

Girls 4x100m Relay – Mara Dixon (10), Piper Johnson (12), Peyton Zilge (11), Latasha York (11) – Saturday at 9:40 AM, finals at 2:35 PM

Boys 4x100m Relay – Drew Hobart (12), Drayden Witt (12), Andrew Fingalsen (12), Jameer Falls (11) – Saturday at 10:12 AM, finals at 2:44 PM

Central Springs

Boys Long Jump – Braydin Crum (12) – Friday at 8:30 AM

Saint Ansgar

Boys Shot Put – Braden Halvorson (12) – Friday at 9 AM

All times listed are courtesy of the Drake Relay’s Tentative Schedule dated April 20 and are subject to change