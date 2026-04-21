Ledyard Man Faces Theft, Trespassing Charges After Coop Incident

A Ledyard man is facing several theft-related charges after being taken into custody late last week.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Jacob Mikel Govern just before noon Friday in connection with an alleged incident earlier this month. Online court records indicate an arrest warrant was issued for Govern on Friday stemming from an incident reported on April 6.

A criminal complaint filed in Kossuth County District Court states that officials with State Line Coop reported a theft on that date. Authorities allege surveillance footage showed a vehicle stopping at the location, where the driver used tools to cut a lock before taking fuel from the coop.

Deputies later identified the vehicle as belonging to Govern. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Govern is charged with possession of burglar’s tools, fifth-degree theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, and trespassing. He was booked into the Kossuth County Jail and is awaiting an initial court appearance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.