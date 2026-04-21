Drive-Through Burger Fundraiser Supports Buffalo Center Volunteer Fire Department on April 29

A local fire department is inviting the community to grab dinner for a good cause later this month.

The Buffalo Center Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-through burger fundraiser on Wednesday, April 29, offering convenient “to-go” meals for residents looking to support their local firefighters. The event is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., or until all meals are sold out.

Each meal will include a burger, two side dishes, and a cookie, with plates priced at $10. Organizers say the fundraiser is designed to be quick and easy, allowing community members to pick up dinner while contributing to the department’s ongoing needs.

For those planning larger orders, the department asks that preorders be arranged in advance by contacting them through their Facebook page.

Events like this help provide critical funding for equipment, training, and other resources that support the department’s service to the community.