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Obituaries

Carole Martin

Clarion

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: April 21, 2026

Carole Martin, 86, of Clarion, Iowa, passed away peacefully after a long journey with Alzheimer’s disease on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Rotary Senior Living .

Memorial Services for Carole Martin will be held at 11:30 on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa, 50525.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: April 21, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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