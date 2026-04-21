Carole Martin, 86, of Clarion, Iowa, passed away peacefully after a long journey with Alzheimer’s disease on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Rotary Senior Living .

Memorial Services for Carole Martin will be held at 11:30 on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa, 50525.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.