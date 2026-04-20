The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/20/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone using this link.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09https://meet.goto.com/840394437

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Approve tobacco license for Pop’s Pizza & Pub LLC.

6. Review and sign letter of intent to opt out of CSN with ISAC.

7. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Recorder.

8. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Auditor.

9. Review and act Request for Proposal for Audit Services for FYE 2026, 2027, and 2028.

10. 9:30 a.m. Public Hearing for Matrix review for Huntley Farm in Boone Township, Section 14 to increase the animal capacity only to existing confinement facility.

11. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property. The minutes and the audio recording of a session closed under this paragraph shall be available for public examination when the transaction discussed is completed.

12. Authorize Engineer to provide bid to seller for the purchase option of prospective building for Secondary Roads Department.

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and sign any drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.