The Winnebago County Supervisors to Meet Tuesday

A meeting has been scheduled for the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday at 9am. You can view the meeting at that time on kiow.com or b1031.com.

The board has a fairly light agenda starting with drainage matters in the county and the possible approval o Mike Petersburg as a drainage contractor. If approved, he will join a list of potential contractors that the county can use.

The board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders regarding the current state of secondary roads. He will also touch on current and future projects for his department.

The board will address county and payroll claims for possible approval and hold an open forum to allow the public to address the board on issues facing the county. If the issue is not on the agenda, it will not be acted on but could be placed on a future agenda.