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HancockLocal NewsMediaMeetings & AgendasVideo

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/20/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 17, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone using this link.
https://meet.goto.com/840394437

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider
Temporary Road Closing Resolution
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Consider signing Wellmark documents: Wellmark rate sheet and Medicare Secondary Payer
(MSP) Addendum, consider health insurance rates for FY2026-2027, consider employee’s
contribution to health insurance for FY2026-2027
9:55 a.m. Consider claims
10:00 a.m. Linda Juhl, Treasurer, re: discuss pay range of clerk position
10:10 a.m. Review transfers of funds: General Basic to Conservation, General Basic to Secondary Roads,
Rural Basic to Secondary Roads
10:15 a.m. Review amendments to FY2025-2026 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public
hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s FY2025-2026 budget.

Recess as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider claims
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

Reconvene as Board of Supervisors
1:00 p.m. Presentation by Time Clock Plus regarding the potential of implementing time reporting systems for county employees
Discuss purchase/use of time clocks and time clock system

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: April 17, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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