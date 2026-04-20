The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/20/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone using this link.
https://meet.goto.com/840394437
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider
Temporary Road Closing Resolution
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Consider signing Wellmark documents: Wellmark rate sheet and Medicare Secondary Payer
(MSP) Addendum, consider health insurance rates for FY2026-2027, consider employee’s
contribution to health insurance for FY2026-2027
9:55 a.m. Consider claims
10:00 a.m. Linda Juhl, Treasurer, re: discuss pay range of clerk position
10:10 a.m. Review transfers of funds: General Basic to Conservation, General Basic to Secondary Roads,
Rural Basic to Secondary Roads
10:15 a.m. Review amendments to FY2025-2026 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public
hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s FY2025-2026 budget.
Recess as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider claims
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
Reconvene as Board of Supervisors
1:00 p.m. Presentation by Time Clock Plus regarding the potential of implementing time reporting systems for county employees
Discuss purchase/use of time clocks and time clock system
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.