The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/20/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone using this link.

https://meet.goto.com/840394437

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider

Temporary Road Closing Resolution

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

9:45 a.m. Consider signing Wellmark documents: Wellmark rate sheet and Medicare Secondary Payer

(MSP) Addendum, consider health insurance rates for FY2026-2027, consider employee’s

contribution to health insurance for FY2026-2027

9:55 a.m. Consider claims

10:00 a.m. Linda Juhl, Treasurer, re: discuss pay range of clerk position

10:10 a.m. Review transfers of funds: General Basic to Conservation, General Basic to Secondary Roads,

Rural Basic to Secondary Roads

10:15 a.m. Review amendments to FY2025-2026 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public

hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s FY2025-2026 budget.

Recess as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider claims

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

Reconvene as Board of Supervisors

1:00 p.m. Presentation by Time Clock Plus regarding the potential of implementing time reporting systems for county employees

Discuss purchase/use of time clocks and time clock system