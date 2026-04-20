The Forest City Council Meeting for 4/20/26

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. Please join the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://meet.google.com/ecd-jesq-zey

The proposed agenda is as follows:

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA (Action Item) Agenda Approve Council Minutes Attachments: 4-6-2026 Minutes Accept Board & Committee Minutes Airport Minutes 04/14/2026, Library Minutes 03/18/2026 Attachments: Airport Minutes 04/14/2026

Library Minutes 03/18/2026 Approve Invoices Approve Licenses & Permits, Shooters Bar and Grill Liquor license

BUSINESS

Pulbic Hearing to Discuss Bids for the Replacement of Power Plant Boiler Public Hearing on the FY27 Budget Presentation from Boy Scout Troop 418 Agenda Request – Kristina and Adam Bartleson 416 N 11th St. Vicious Dog Ordinance Attachments: Bartleson Agenda Request

City Council Letter Sage ORDINANCE NO. 861 AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF FOREST CITY, IOWA. Attachments: Ordinance 861 Chapter 23 Parks and Recreation Commission ORDINANCE NO. 862 ALTERNATIVE STREET VEHICLES (ASV) Attachments: Ordinance 862 Amending Chapter 82 Alternative Street Vehicles Approve adding Tony Mikes, Ron Holland and Karl Wooldridge as authorizing Check Signers for ESPN and Platinum Horizon Account Discuss Possible Marketing Internship and Stipend Update on the Forest City Municipal Pool Duane Kuhn Resignation letter for Retirement 01/22/2027 Attachments: Duane Kuhn Resignation letter STAFF REPORTS PUBLIC FORUM This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes. ADJOURNMENT