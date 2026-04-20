Susan Voit

Susan E. Voit, age 76, of Forest City, IA, passed away at her home under hospice care on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

A visitation for Susan will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City, IA, with a prayer service and rosary beginning at 7:00 PM led by Deacon John Roisen.

Memorial Mass for Susan will begin at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 24, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City, IA, with Father Paulraj Sellam and Deacon Tom Blomme officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Algona, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Kossuth County Tails of Hope Rescue.

Susan Elizabeth Voit was born on June 12, 1949, in Des Moines, IA, to parents Jerome and Kathleen (Holtzbauer) Voit. She grew up in Mt. Pleasant, IA. Throughout her life, Susan held various positions in the medical field and in bookkeeping. She ended her working days at EFCO in Des Moines as a bookkeeper. Around 10 years ago, Susan moved from Des Moines to Forest City to be closer to her family.

Family and friends were the center of Susan’s world. She loved every minute spent with them. Her daughter, MaryBeth, and her two granddaughters, Kaytlyn and Mandy held a special place in her heart, bringing her immense pride and joy.

Susan also had a special love for baking and cooking. Her kitchen was often filled with the smells of her latest creations. Experimenting with new recipes was one of her favorite pastimes, and she found joy in sharing those with the people she loved. Susan also adored her furry companions Princess and Percy. They spent many hours together either watching NASCAR or the “backyard tv” at the birdfeeders. together.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, MaryBeth Anzivino-Barnes and her husband, Jason Barnes of Forest City, IA; and two granddaughters, Kaytlyn Anzivino of Madison, WI and Mandy Anzivino of Woden, IA.

She is preceded in death by both parents, Jerome and Kathleen Voit; son in-law, Peter Anzivino; and a brother, Stephen Voit.