Stone Discusses Iowa House Property Tax Proposal

One of the major areas of local discussion in government deals with property tax. City and county governments are frustrated because of the need to fund their operations and projects which are limited by the state government regulations and limits on the tax. Some area government officials worry that funding for projects such as street repairs may be limited because of the caps put on the tax.

Iowa State Representative Henry Stone said the Iowa House and Senate are wrangling over their respective measures dealing with property taxes.

Each of the measures before their respected chambers does have some commonalities. These are in place to prevent excessive taxation by counties and local governments.

The House version looks at school funding and other areas according to Stone.

There were Tax Increment Financing (TIF) changes and increases in the emergency medical services levy from 75 cents to $1.50 which would have to be voted on by the people.

These budget matters have to be agreed on before both chambers adjourn for the year. Stone believes that they will go beyond the legislative deadline in order to work out the details of the budget agreement.