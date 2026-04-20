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Partypalooza Comes to Forest City Monday

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor56 minutes agoLast Updated: April 17, 2026

Partypalooza is a celebration that supports National Crime Victims Support Week. The celebration has been selected to be in three locations. Buffalo Center was the first stop las week and now it moves to Forest City on Monday night.

Megan Welter is one of the organizers of the event and described the celebration.

Two more events remain according to Welter.

The celebration is the brain child of the Winnebago County Attorney’s Office, according to Welter.

Having these resources available becomes invaluable when aiding the victims of crime in Winnebago County.

Those who attend the Party Palooza in either Forest City of Lake Mills can learn more about these resources while meeting with officials from each of these. The event is free and open to the public.

 

 

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor56 minutes agoLast Updated: April 17, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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