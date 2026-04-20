North Iowa School Board to Meet

The North Iowa Community School Board will meet this evening at 6pm. The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2026-27 budget. The board will receive and consider written and oral comments from the public. They will then hold a vote to approve the budget.

The board will then open the regular meeting by allowing the visiting public to address the board. If the topic or issue is not on the agenda, the board may not act on it, but could place it on a future agenda.

The board will approve the previous meeting minutes and discuss personnel issues. These include resignations, contract adjustments, new contracts, and open enrollments.

The board will review donations and fund raising requests before adjourning.