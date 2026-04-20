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Garner Explores Adding Storm Sewer Infrastructure
Garner officials are looking into the possibility of adding storm sewer lines near Sesame Street in Garner according to Mayor Tim Schmidt.
Schmidt feels that the time is right to get this work done and help the residents in the area.
City officials will be reviewing the project and look at possible project dates.
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