Clear Lake Firefighters Contain Garage Blaze, Prevent Further Damage

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (April 22, 2026) — Quick action by the Clear Lake Fire Department helped contain a structure fire earlier this week and prevent more serious damage to nearby property.

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 11:09 a.m. on April 20 to a fire at 624 West 22nd Avenue North. Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached garage fully involved in flames, with a nearby structure at risk due to its close proximity.

Crews acted swiftly to bring the fire under control and successfully protected the adjacent building from catching fire. However, the nearby structure did sustain some heat-related damage to its siding and roof.

The response included two fire engines and a medic unit from Clear Lake. Additional support came from the Ventura Fire Department, which provided a pumper and tanker, along with assistance from the Clear Lake Police Department and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire was brought under control, and crews cleared the scene and returned to service by approximately 12:25 p.m.

Officials determined the fire was accidental, caused by an ember from outdoor burning that ignited the garage. Damage to the 20-by-20-foot structure is estimated at around $25,000. No injuries were reported.