Three University of Iowa Students Injured in Downtown Shooting, University Responds

Iowa City, IA — Three University of Iowa students were injured in a shooting in downtown Iowa City earlier today, according to a message sent to the campus community by University President Barb Wilson.

In the statement, Wilson said local authorities are actively investigating the incident. Iowa City Police are leading the investigation, with support from University of Iowa Police. No additional details about the victims’ conditions or the circumstances of the shooting have been released at this time.

“The university is in close communication with local law enforcement and will share more information as we are able,” Wilson said, urging students, faculty, and staff to rely on official university communications for updates.

The message acknowledged the emotional impact of the incident on the campus community. Wilson expressed concern for the injured students and their families, noting that such events can leave many feeling “worried, upset, or unsure how to process what has happened.”

University officials are encouraging students and employees to seek support if needed. Resources available include the University Counseling Service, Student Care and Assistance, the Employee Assistance Program, and a 24-hour crisis support line. Individuals in immediate danger are advised to call 911.

Wilson also emphasized the importance of community support during difficult moments, encouraging people to check in on one another and offer help where possible.

“This is a difficult moment for our community,” she said. “We will get through it together by caring for one another.”

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available from law enforcement.