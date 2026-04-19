Sunday Talk: Stone on Skilled Workforce Training and Budget Negotiations
A successful skilled training program is taking place in Forest City with the oversight by NIACC at the Hanson Career Center. Now the legislature is looking at funding for that and other potential programs across the state. State Representative Henry Stone is also involved in measures of parental involvement in administering HPV vaccines and allowing 8th graders to play in high school sports. He took a moment to speak with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor on these topics and on how property tax proposals are fairing in the Iowa House of Representative in our Sunday Talk.
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