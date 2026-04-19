Sunday Talk: Guth on Hydrogen Drilling and Budget Talks
While there has been a lot of pushback on carbon pipelines, another area has opened up for possible discussion in the area of hydrogen and the multiple benefits that it provides. Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth took a moment to talk with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor about the possibilities of hydrogen and potential property rights discussion. They also discussed English literacy for drivers licenses and the ongoing budget negotiations at the state capitol in our Sunday Talk.
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