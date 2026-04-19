Sunday Talk: Christianson on Property Tax Reform

State Representative Christian Hermanson of Cerro Gordo County addressed his constituents on issues before the Iowa House of Representatives.

Week 14 of the 2026 session

AT-EASE North Iowa!

As we head into the final days of the 2026 session, the focus in Des Moines has shifted toward the state budget and significant property tax reform. Our goal remains clear: passing a budget that is fiscally responsible and delivering a tax package that provides long-term certainty for Iowa families.

Below is an update on the House’s new property tax proposal, our budget progress, and several key bills that passed the House this week.

The Path to Property Tax Reform (HF 2745)

This week, House Republicans released a major update to our property tax reform proposal. This represents a good-faith effort to incorporate elements from the House, the Senate, and the Governor. The Senate has already passed their version of property tax reform, and the leadership teams are working to try and bridge the remaining gaps. We are hopeful to have a final compromise worked out soon that provides meaningful relief.

Key provisions of the House plan include:

Revenue Caps: Limits property tax revenue growth to 2% – excluding new growth.

Limits property tax revenue growth to 2% – excluding new growth. Homestead Relief: Triples the homestead exemption to $15,000.

Triples the homestead exemption to $15,000. Protecting Taxpayers: Shifts the “burden of proof” to the assessor when valuations increase by 10% or more, requiring the government to justify the increase.

Shifts the “burden of proof” to the assessor when valuations increase by 10% or more, requiring the government to justify the increase. Transparency: Revamps the informational mailers sent to taxpayers so you can see exactly where your money is going and how it is being spent.

Revamps the informational mailers sent to taxpayers so you can see exactly where your money is going and how it is being spent. Smart Savings: Restricts debt service funds from being used for operating expenses and encourages fiscal responsibility by capping reserve accounts at 35%. To ensure local governments can still plan for the future, a new account is created for large infrastructure or equipment needs, like a sewage treatment plant or a new fire truck.

Restricts debt service funds from being used for operating expenses and encourages fiscal responsibility by capping reserve accounts at 35%. To ensure local governments can still plan for the future, a new account is created for large infrastructure or equipment needs, like a sewage treatment plant or a new fire truck. First Home Iowa: Creates a program modeled after 529 college savings accounts to help Iowans save for their first home.

Iowa House Budget Update

This week, the House Appropriations Committee moved their budget proposals for Fiscal Year 2027. The plan represents a balanced approach that protects your tax dollars while ensuring essential services are maintained.

House Proposal: $9.662 billion (a 1.6% increase over the current year).

$9.662 billion (a 1.6% increase over the current year). Senate Proposal: $9.623 billion.

$9.623 billion. Governor’s Proposal: $9.666 billion.

House Republicans have built a reputation on passing responsible budgets. This discipline has allowed us to lower the tax burden on Iowa families while still properly funding core state government roles such as public safety and infrastructure. Negotiations with the Senate are ongoing as we work toward a final agreement that respects your tax dollars.

Legislative Highlights

Strengthening Victim Protections (SF 2379)

Public safety is a top priority, and that includes ensuring justice and privacy for victims of crime. SF 2379 passed the House with a 77-11 vote and provides several critical protections:

Confidentiality: Strengthens the legal shield between victims and their counselors.

Strengthens the legal shield between victims and their counselors. Evidence Preservation: Requires sexual assault kits to be stored for at least 20 years (or the life of the victim if they are a minor), ensuring evidence is available if a victim decides to pursue charges later.

Requires sexual assault kits to be stored for at least 20 years (or the life of the victim if they are a minor), ensuring evidence is available if a victim decides to pursue charges later. In-Person Registration: Requires sex offenders to update their information in person at the Sheriff’s office within three days of a move.

Requires sex offenders to update their information in person at the Sheriff’s office within three days of a move. Restitution Priority: Moves victim compensation to a higher payment priority, ensuring victims are reimbursed regardless of an offender’s ability to pay.

Automated Traffic Enforcement Reform (SF 2284)

We have heard the concerns regarding the inconsistent use of traffic cameras across the state. SF 2284 establishes clear “rules of the road” for local governments using automated systems:

Due Process: Enhances protections for vehicle owners to contest citations.

Enhances protections for vehicle owners to contest citations. Operating Defense: Ensures a citation is dismissed if the owner can demonstrate they were not operating the vehicle at the time.

Ensures a citation is dismissed if the owner can demonstrate they were not operating the vehicle at the time. Privacy: Restricts the sharing of data or images from these systems to authorized parties only.

Expanding Access to Subacute Mental Health Care (HF 2543)

One of the most significant bipartisan wins this week was the passage of HF 2543, which passed 90-0. This bill is a major step forward in fixing the “bottlenecks” in our mental health system.

Subacute facilities provide short-term, intensive care for those who don’t need a full hospital stay but require more support than traditional outpatient care. HF 2543 improves access by:

Removing Arbitrary Limits: Eliminates the previous 10-day limit on subacute stays, allowing care to be dictated by clinical need rather than a calendar.

Eliminates the previous 10-day limit on subacute stays, allowing care to be dictated by clinical need rather than a calendar. Ending “Prior Auth” Delays: Prohibits insurance companies from requiring prior authorization for admission or for the first 15 days of treatment.

Prohibits insurance companies from requiring prior authorization for admission or for the first 15 days of treatment. Real-Time Tracking: Directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to create an electronic bed-tracking system for children’s psychiatric medical institutions, so families and providers can find available care instantly.

Directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to create an electronic bed-tracking system for children’s psychiatric medical institutions, so families and providers can find available care instantly. Safe Discharge: Prohibits insurance companies from forcing a discharge until a mental health professional confirms that proper supports are in place to keep the patient and the community safe.

Prohibits insurance companies from forcing a discharge until a mental health professional confirms that proper supports are in place to keep the patient and the community safe.

Whether it is in the committee room, the House floor, or out in the community, my goal is to ensure our government works for you, not the other way around. Your feedback is what drives our policy decisions, so please never hesitate to share your thoughts as we work to keep Iowa the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

Serviam,

Christian

Christian Hermanson

State Representative

Iowa House District 59

[email protected]