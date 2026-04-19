Ortega Zapata Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Santos Ortega Zapata of Forest City, pled guilty to “Operating While Under the Influence – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on November 8, 2025. Ortega Zapata was sentenced to two days in jail, a criminal fine of $1,250, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Ortega Zapata shall obtain a substance abuse evaluation, follow through with all treatment recommendations, and complete a drinking driver’s course.

Ortega Zapata also pled guilty to “Driving While License Revoked,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on December 17, 2025. Ortega Zapata was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,000, applicable surcharges, and court costs.