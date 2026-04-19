Lake Mills City Council to Meet Monday

The Lake Mills City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. They will hold a pair of public hearings during the session. The first will concern the Fiscal Year budget for 2026/27. Once the hearing is complete, the council will vote on whether to approve the budget and to certify the taxes to support the budget.

The second hearing will involve the proposed amendment to the Lake Mills Urban Renewal Area. The council may move to approve the resolution after the hearing. The council must consider a resolution which approves the projects using funding from tax increment financing. the resolution creates accounts which the projects will be funded from.

The council will review financials and discuss water and sewer rates with the help of Susanne Gerlach of Public Financial Management. The council must set a date for a public hearing to amend the current fiscal Year budget.

The city was presented with a multi-jurisdictional, multi hazard mitigation plan from Hancock and Winnebago Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington. The council will consider a resolution addressing the findings and possibly approve them.