Iowa City Police Seek Public’s Help After Downtown Shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (April 19, 2026) — Iowa City Police have released images of several persons of interest as they continue investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in downtown Iowa City.

According to police, five individuals were injured in the incident. One victim remains in critical condition, while the other four are reported to be in stable condition. Authorities have not released additional details about the victims at this time.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying individuals captured in newly released images. The persons of interest have been numbered to help streamline tips and information sharing.

Officials emphasized that there is no known ongoing threat related to the shooting. However, investigators are urging anyone who recognizes the individuals or has relevant information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cade Burma at [email protected] or by phone at 319-356-5275.

Police say the investigation remains active and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.