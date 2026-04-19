Gov. Reynolds Responds to Overnight Shooting in Iowa City

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement Sunday morning following an overnight shooting in Iowa City that has shaken the local community and the University of Iowa.

“Kevin’s and my prayers this morning are with the victims and their families,” Reynolds said. “This senseless act of violence has devastated the university community and our state.”

The governor said she has been in contact with University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson and Board of Regents Chair Robert Cramer to offer support and coordinate response efforts. Reynolds emphasized that the state is prepared to assist local authorities as they investigate the incident.

“I have spoken with University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson and Board of Regents Chair Robert Cramer and assured them that the full resources of the state are available to assist with the investigation,” she said.

According to the governor’s office, the Iowa Department of Public Safety has also reached out to the Iowa City Police Department to provide additional support.

Details about the shooting, including the number of victims and the circumstances surrounding the incident, have not yet been fully released. Authorities are continuing to investigate.