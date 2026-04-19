Forest City Council to Meet on Monday

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning with a special meeting at 6:30pm. The purpose of the special meeting is to hold a hearing on the permit suspension or revocation for The Spot on Highway 69. The permit covers cigarettes, tobacco, nicotine, and vapors. Another permit deals with liquor sales. The grounds for revocation are illegal activities conducted on the premises that create an immediate danger to public health, safety, or welfare. Chapter 121, Forest City Code of Ordinances and Iowa Code Chapter 453A.

The council will then go into regular session beginning at 7pm. You can view the session on kiow.com or b1031.com.

The council will hold a pair of public hearings. The first will be to discuss the bids for the replacement of the power plant boilers. The second will cover the Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

The council will hear from Boy Scout Troop 418 who will offer a presentation to the members.

The council will hear about a possible vicious dog. In a petition to the city, the petitioners Yorkshire Terrier was fatally attacked by a neighbors dog. Forest City law enforcement said there was nothing they could do because the attacking dog

was considered a pet and was on its owner’s property. The neighbor also documented a previous incident involving their female Yorkie who was attacked and involved surgery. The petitioner also stated that the dog is aggressive inside its home jumping against the glass with such force that it sounds like it could break. Outside, he runs violently to the end of his tether, and they claim to have seen him off-leash on multiple occasions. Neighbors have informed the petitioner that the previous homeowners had also experienced an attack involving this dog.

The council will make a determination about how to proceed.

The council will look to address a resolution that disbands the existing Board of Park Commissioners and establishes a Parks and Recreation Commission to provide advisory oversight for all parks and pleasure grounds of the City. They may recommend community facilities for various forms of recreation. The commission will consist of five non-paid voting members and one non-voting youth member. Four voting members have to be citizens of Forest City and one may reside outside city limits.

The council will then consider a resolution that amends alternative street vehicle (ASV) ordinances. An ASV is defined as a Golf Cart, Golf Car, or similar four-wheel utility vehicle with bench seats or bucket seats accommodating up to six occupants, but excluding any UTV, ATV, off road motorcycle, off road utility vehicle, or similar vehicle.

The council will discuss a possible marketing internship and stipend. They will get an update on the Forest City Municipal Pool, and accept a resignation letter from Electric Department Manager Duane Kuhn who is retiring.