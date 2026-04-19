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Nyguard Sentenced on Possession Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 19, 2026
Closeup of gavel in court room

Kent Nyguard of Crystal Lake pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 11, 2026.

Nyguard was sentenced to two days in jail, a criminal fine of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Nyguard has obtained a substance abuse evaluation.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: April 19, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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