Nyguard Sentenced on Possession Charges
Kent Nyguard of Crystal Lake pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 11, 2026.
Nyguard was sentenced to two days in jail, a criminal fine of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Nyguard has obtained a substance abuse evaluation.
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