Wright County Board to Meet Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The board will review claims for payment and hold a public forum to allow for the public to address the board. The supervisors will then take action on the proposal to opt out of the Community Service Network with the Iowa State Association Of Counties.

The board will review and act on a request for a proposal for audit services for the Fiscal Years 2026, 2027, and 2028. This will be followed at 9:30 a.m. with a public hearing for a matrix review for the Huntley Farm in Boone Township, Section 14 to increase the animal capacity only to an existing confinement facility.

The board will consider going into as closed session pursuant to Iowa Code to discuss the purchase or

sale of real estate. The board will follow up by authorizing the county engineer to provide a bid to the seller for the purchase option of prospective building for Secondary Roads Department.