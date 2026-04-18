Worth County Supervisors to Review Projects and Approve the Budget

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am. You can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com at that time.

The board will look into project updates and change orders for the Conservation Remodel Project, the Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project, and the Administrative Office Building Project.

The board will also review and possibly approve a fireworks permit.

At 9am, the supervisors will hold the Fiscal Year 26/27 Budget Hearing. It will involve Resolution 2026-10 Fiscal Year 27 Elected Officials’ Salaries and potential raises. The board will then review and possibly approve Resolution 2026-11 which is the adoption of the Worth County FY 26/27 Budget.

Supervisors will discuss the building and ground maintenance, by reviewing upkeep of the exterior grounds and the daily cleaning and maintaining of the courthouse and other properties.

After discussing the water and wastewater Ziegler Generator Maintenance Agreements, the supervisors make look to make appointments to the Eminent Domain Committee. The criteria behind the appointment is that the person must be a real estate broker or licensed real estate person in Worth County and an owner/operator of agricultural property.

The board will discuss future meeting agenda items before adjourning.